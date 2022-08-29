HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES DOG AFTER 100-FOOT FALL INTO CANYON

Source: San Diego County Humane Society

August 29, 2022 (San Diego) -- A deaf dog is safe this evening, after falling 100 feet down a steep ravine in Sorrento Valley.

San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team deployed to help just before 2 p.m., after a call from the owners of the dog asking for help.

Their dog, an 8 year-old Australian Shepherd named Hobo, had slipped into the ravine with thick brush near their property in the 9700-block of Genesee Ave., right as they were in the process of having a fence installed.

Emergency Response Team members from the Technical Rescue Unit had to use safety lines to rappel down into the ravine. It then took five members to cut the dog out of the brush with a saw, in order to free him from the brush, before they could get him back up.

The entire rescue took about four hours.

“We are so glad that Hobo is back safe with his owners!” says Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations for the San Diego Humane Society.