HUMANE SOCIETY SEEKS HELP TO FIND MOTORIST WHO ALLEGEDLY THREW KITTEN FROM GREY SEDAN: LEFT PARALYZED, ANIMAL WAS EUTHANIZED

East County News Service

August 3, 2022 (San Diego) — San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is asking for the public’s help in a felony animal cruelty investigation. The case involves a kitten who was allegedly thrown from the passenger side of a moving car in Carmel Mountain Ranch on Sunday, July 31. The grey sedan was reportedly traveling westbound on Camino Del Norte, near Carmel Mountain Rd., at around 7 p.m.

The 7 week-old kitten, unable to use her back legs, was rescued by a good Samaritan. Sadly, her injuries were so severe, the veterinary team at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus had to make the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the kitten. “We’re hoping someone may know something about this particular case,” said Operations Captain of Humane Law Enforcement Danee Cook. “The time, location, grey car — anything that can help our investigating officers. We also want to encourage the owner or owners to contact us to discuss this case.”

 
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. If anyone has information, leads can be reported through an anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.
 
Anyone who needs help caring for their pets can contact San Diego Humane Society for assistance. For more information, visit https://www.sdhumane.org/.
 
If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect in your neighborhood, please report it to San Diego Humane Society by calling 619-299-7012 (press 1 to report animal abuse).

