HUMANE SOCIETY SEEKS HELP TO FIND MOTORIST WHO ALLEGEDLY THREW KITTEN FROM GREY SEDAN: LEFT PARALYZED, ANIMAL WAS EUTHANIZED

The 7 week-old kitten, unable to use her back legs, was rescued by a good Samaritan. Sadly, her injuries were so severe, the veterinary team at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus had to make the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the kitten. “We’re hoping someone may know something about this particular case,” said Operations Captain of Humane Law Enforcement Danee Cook. “The time, location, grey car — anything that can help our investigating officers. We also want to encourage the owner or owners to contact us to discuss this case.”