HUMANE SOCIETY WORKS TO SAVE BALD EAGLE IN EAST COUNTY ON FOURTH OF JULY

By Miriam Raftery

July 4, 2020 (Alpine) – Our national symbol, the Bald Eagle, is rarely seen in San Diego County, where only a handful of nesting pairs have been documented. Today, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, local wildlife workers are fighting to save the life of one found in the Alpine area in hopes of helping the large raptor regain its indepedence.

“On this July Fourth holiday, San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife admitted a Bald Eagle.The magnificent bird was rescued and brought to us by SoCal Parrots, after it had been observed on the ground for a couple of days at Barrett Honor Camp,” says Nina Thompson, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications for the San Diego Humane Society.

The Bald Eagle is dehydrated, has been given fluids and has also been treated for mites, Thompson writes in an email to ECM.

“While the prognosis is guarded, the bird’s condition is stable in the critical care unit our Bahde Wildlife Center.," she adds. “It is extremely rare for San Diego Humane Society to admit a Bald Eagle. We are hoping this majestic bird will respond well to our treatment, so it can be released back into the wild soon again."

No other details about the bird’s condition are available at this time, though Thompson indicates she will send an update once more information is available.