By J.W. August, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

August 17, 2022 (San Diego) - What do you do with a stray cat that crosses your path?

Or in the case of the San Diego Humane Society , what do you do with 2,381 cats that entered their program last year for free-roaming felines?

And these are just a portion of the more than 9,500 cats who entered the local shelters last year.

The Community Cat program, as it is known, is the society’s response to new research — a growing base of knowledge related to the dynamics of cats, their widely varying behaviors, and how they socialize with humans.

However, not everyone — cat lovers included — are happy with the Community Cat program.

According to Brian Daugherty of the Humane Society, a controversy has been fanned by media coverage “we do not feel accurately portrays” the program.

The Community Cat program is intended to addresses both feral and stray cats. It attempts to reduce the wild population over time with a two-step process. First, the cats are spayed or neutered. Then they are released back into their habitat.

The society’s argument is that cats are stressed when held in cages, and releasing them ensures a greater chance of survival. And any cat whose owner can be traced is not released.

The Audubon Society opposes the program, asserting that each cat in the wild kills several birds a month, and suggesting that the Community Cats program is really an attempt to reduce the number of cats that are euthanized.

A lawsuit filed by Attorney Bryan Pease against the Humane Society alleges that this is an unlawful business practice amounting to illegal animal abandonment. The trial begins in January.

But an article in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science explains that dogs and cats are many times “more likely to be found by searching the neighborhood of origin or returning home on their own than through a call or visit to a shelter.”