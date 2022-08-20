Source: Dr. Akilah Weber

August 20, 2022 (San Diego) - Assemblymember Akilah Weber, M.D. (D-79) hosted District 79’s 10th annual Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center located at 3131 School Lane, Lemon Grove, CA 91945.

Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!

Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association San Diego Chapter, Ralph's, SDG&E, Improving Lemon Grove and more.

San Diego Protecting against HPV and Champions for Health were onsite to provide free HPV and COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine clinic was completely optional and not a requirement to receive backpacks.

Assemblymember Akilah Weber, M.D. represents California's 79th Assembly District, which includes parts of Southeast San Diego, Bonita, Chula Vista, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and National City. Website of Assemblymember Akilah Weber, M.D: www.a79.asmdc.org