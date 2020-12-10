HUNDREDS OF SAN DIEGO FAMILIES TO RECEIVE MUCH NEEDED GROCERIES AT ROCK CHURCH EL CAJON AND CITY HEIGHTS FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Partnering with local businesses to connect resources with those in need

East County News Service

December 10, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- On Thursday, December 10 the Rock Church City Heights campus will also host a food distribution and on Tuesday, December 15th, the Rock Church East County campus will also host their food distribution. All events are free and open to the community.

According to the San Diego Food Bank, out of San Diego County’s 3.2 million residents, 450,000 people face food insecurity every day. With the onset of COVID-19, there is even more of a crisis. Not all San Diegians have access to obtain groceries at local organizations like the San Diego Food Bank. In understanding how this crisis impacts the community, providing alternate means to obtain food and other grocery necessities is a critical need for San Diegians.

Every first Thursday of the month, at the Rock Church San Marcos and every second Thursday at the Rock Church City Heights campus the community is invited to get free food and supplies. The drive-thru set-up is designed for easy pick up. The distribution of groceries and supplies begins at 12PM and ends when supplies run out for the day.

The Provision Ministry, along with the Rock Church, are especially appreciative to the local businesses that have supported and donated to this local effort including Point Loma Nazarene University’s Business Management Club, North County Food Bank, Yasukochi Farms, Andre Nantkes at A.B. Jones & Co., Ralph’s in Oceanside, Einstein Bagels in Oceanside, La Provence Bakery in San Marcos, Stater Bros. of San Marcos, WinCo. Foods of San Marcos, Albertsons in San Marcos, Home Depot in Vista, Sprouts in Vista, Food4Less of Vista and Sprouts of San Marcos for grocery bags.

If you are part of the high risk population for COVID and live within a 10 mile radius from the Rock Church San Marcos, we may be able to schedule a door dash delivery to your door for our November Food & Diaper Distribution. Please email Provisions@sdrock.com for more details.