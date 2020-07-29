HUNDREDS SICKENED BY PARASITE IN RECALLED BAGS OF SALAD

By Miriam Raftery

July 29, 2020 (San Diego) – At least 641 people in 31 states have been sickened after eating bagged salads that contained Cyclospora, an intestinal parasite, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The salads were made by Fresh Express and also sold under various store brand names including ALDI, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel Osco, ShopRite and Walmart.



The products have been recalled. All contained iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots with a “best buy” date through July 14 and product code starting with Z178 or lower.

Thus far, California is not on the list. But if you’ve traveled recently and consumed one of these salad mixes, you could be at risk.

The parasite causes symptoms including diarrhea, loss of appetite and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Do not eat any of these products. If you have one of these bagged salads and have symptoms, consult your doctor immediately.