HUNGRY IN LEMON GROVE? DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS JULY 16

By Miriam Raftery

July 11, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – If you’re a Lemon Grove resident, you can pickup free food at a drive-through food distribution this Saturday, July 16 starting at 9 a.m. until supplies last. The event will be held at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center, 3131 School Lane in Lemon Grove.

You must show current proof of residency in Lemon Grove.

Please stay in your car and be sure your trunk is clear, so food can be loaded. No walk-ups are allowed.