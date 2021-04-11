HUNGRY IN LEMON GROVE? FOOD DISTRIBUTION APRIL 17

East County News Service

April 11, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – A drive-through food distribution for Lemon Grove residents will be held April 17 from 9 a.m. until supplies run out. The event is at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center, 3131 School Lane in Lemon Grove.

Proof of residency will be required. Stay in your car and be sure your trunk has room for food to be loaded. No walk-ups are allowed; limit one family per vehicle.

This event is supported by Lemon Grove Lions, Thrive Lemon Grove and the City of Lemon Grove.