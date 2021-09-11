HUNGRY/ LEMON GROVE HOSTS DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTION SEPT. 18

East County News Service

September 11, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – If you’re hungry and live in Lemon Grove, there’s no need to suffer in silence. A drive-through food distribution will be held starting at 9 a.m. as long as supplies last on Saturday, September 18 at Lemon Grove Recreation Center, 3131 School Lane.

“Come out on September 18th get some great food, fruits, and vegetables to help your family out in these tough times,” says Joyce Moore

Bring proof of Lemon Grove residency, stay in your car and be sure your trunk has room for food to be loaded. No walk-ups are allowed due to COVID-19.