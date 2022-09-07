HURRICANE COULD BRING SIGNIFICANT RAIN; GET SANDBAGS FROM COUNTY, CAL FIRE

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office
September 7, 2022 (San Diego) - Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas.
Weather forecasters say Hurricane Kay, which is forming off the coast Mexico, will not directly hit San Diego County, but could still bring high winds Thursday and potentially “significant” rains starting Friday.
As they have in the past, the County and CAL FIRE are providing free bags and/or sand at numerous fire stations for people who live in the unincorporated areas.
Rain can cause flooding and erosion, particularly in areas that are not covered by plants, landscaping, grass and trees. Rain runoff can sweep topsoil, mud, plant material and debris off land and downstream where it can damage homes, clog culverts and storm drains, and flood and damage roadways.
Sand and bags, or bags alone, will be available for unincorporated residents at the fire stations located below.
People should call ahead to double-check availability and remember to bring a shovel to fill the bags. Some stations may have a limited supply.
Sand and Bags
- Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902, P: 619-479-2346
- Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905, P: 619-390-2020
- De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422
- Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917, P: 619-468-3391
- Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, P: 760-723-2024
- Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Hwy 79, Julian, CA 92036, P: 760-765-2885
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065, P: 760-789-0107
- Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061, P: 760-742-3243
- Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086, P: 760-782-9113
Bags Only
- Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17 1364 Tavern Road Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635
- Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430
- Campo: Campo Fire Station #40 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516
- Campo: Lake Morena Fire Station #42 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960
- Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45 24592 Viejas Grade Road, Descanso, CA 91916 P: 619-445-7508
- El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24 551 Harbison Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-751-0820
- Escondido: Miller Fire Station #15 9127 W. Lilac Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 760-728-8532
- Fallbrook: De Luz Fire Station #16 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422
- Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535
- Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030
- Laguna: Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt Laguna, CA 91948 P: 619-473-8281
- Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060, P: 760-742-3701
- Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44 28850 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962 P: 619-578-6621
- Portrero: Portrero Fire Station #31 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544
- Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)
- San Marcos: Deer Springs Fire Station #12 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512
- San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322
- Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082, P: 760-751-7605
- Warner Springs: Warner Springs Fire Station #52 31049 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086 P: 760-782-3560
ReadySanDiego.org’s Flooding webpage has more information about how to protect yourself and your property.
You may also want to check out this how-to video, “You’ve Got Your Sandbags, Now What?” that explains how to properly fill and use sandbags to protect your property.
