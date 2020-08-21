HUSBAND ARRESTED FOR MURDER OF MT. HELIX MAN

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

August 21, 2020 (La Mesa) – Daniel Scott Jordan, 44, has been arrested in Nevada and charged with the murder of his husband, Kevin Powell, 38, at the couple’s Mt. Helix home earlier this month.

A supervisor at the City of Chula Vista, where Powell worked, called to request a welfare check after he missed showing up for meetings on August 11. Two sergeants with the Chula Vista Police Department went to Powell’s home in the 4400 block of Carmen Drive in unincorporated La Mesa, where they found him dead inside the residence.

The county medical examiner determined that the manner of death was homicide, however details on cause of death have been withheld due to the investigation.

San Diego Sheriff's homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for murder. A joint fugitive investigation involving the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in San Diego, and the USMS Fugitive Task Force in Reno resulted in Jordan’s arrest in Reno, Nevada, on August 20, 2020.

Jordan was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility as a Fugitive from Justice and will await extradition to San Diego, says Lt. Thomas Siever with the Sheriff’s homicide unit.

The criminal case has been filed with the San Diego District Attorney's Office.