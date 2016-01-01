Hygiene for Humanity drive brings care, compassion to those in need

Frontwave Foundation, Credit Union volunteers build more than 7,000 kits, raised more than $7,200 to support local shelters and outreach programs Frontwave Foundation, Credit Union volunteers build more than 7,000 kits, raised more than $7,200 to support local shelters and outreach programs

East County News Service

Nov. 21, 2025 (San Diego County) — A bold goal to assemble 5,000 hygiene kits became a powerful reminder of the possibilities of all the good people are capable of doing when working together.

Through the nonprofit F rontwave Foundation ’s first-ever Hygiene for Humanity drive, volunteers, partners and donors recently turned that goal into more than 7,000 kits that are reaching individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity -- where help is needed most.

Each kit reflects care in a different form: 5,000 hygiene kits with soap, shampoo and other basics; 2,000 comfort kits with new socks and underwear; and additional feminine hygiene kits. Together, they are helping restore dignity and remind people they’re not alone.

More than $7,200 in donations, matched by the Foundation, funded both efforts, according to Sarai Rodgers, chair of Frontwave Foundation.

“This isn’t just about providing soap or clean clothes,” Rodgers said. “It’s about restoring dignity and reminding people they’re part of a community that cares. When someone feels seen, they start to feel hope again—and that’s what this drive is really about.”

Frontwave Foundation leaders say that in partnership with Frontwave Credit Union ’s Give360 program, the initiative reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the communities we live in, work in and call home. Employees, members and partners donated time and resources to assemble the kits that are now being delivered through local shelters and outreach groups.

Kits are being distributed through community partners including Interfaith Community Services, Operation Hope, and Humanity Showers in San Diego County. Other partners in Imperial County ( WomenHaven), Riverside County (Mission Hope) and San Bernardino County (Morongo Basin ARCH and Desert Sanctuary)

“You set a goal and hope you’ll make an impact, but when you see hundreds of people packing boxes side by side, it becomes something bigger,” Rodgers said. “It reminds you how much good is possible when a community comes together with purpose.”

T hrough grants, sponsorships, and partnerships, t he Frontwave Foundation (established in 2023) extends Frontwave Credit Union’s legacy of community support. Its focus is to support veterans, active-duty service members and their families, help the sick and challenged, feed the hungry and provide emergency assistance.