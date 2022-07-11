I-8 CLOSED TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHTS IN MISSION VALLEY

Source: Caltrans

July 11, 2022 (San Diego) - Caltrans construction crews will close freeway connectors, on-ramps, off-ramps, three inside lanes of westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) and all lanes of eastbound I-8 in Mission Valley for 2 miles from Interstate 5 (I-5) to State Route 163 (SR-163) on Tuesday, July 12 to Thursday, July 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews will work on a roadway overlay treatment to expand the life of the asphalt concrete pavement. This project also includes installing rumble strips and upgrading striping. This will involve intermittent lane closures for approximately eight weeks. As schedules are confirmed, notice of further closures will be provided.

Signs will be posted ahead of the closures to alert motorists.

Tuesday detours:

Eastbound I-8 at I-5: continue southbound I-5, connect to northbound SR-163, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector.

Northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8: continue on northbound I-5 and exit at Sea World Drive off-ramp, turn left on Sea World Drive, turn left on Friars Road, turn right on Qualcomm Way, then continue to the eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

Eastbound I-8 to northbound or southbound SR-163 : continue eastbound on I-8 to the Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on Qualcomm Way, then continue to the westbound I-8 on ramp, connect to northbound or southbound SR-163.

Northbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8: continue north on SR-163 and exit at Mesa College Drive off-ramp, turn right on Mesa College Drive, turn right on to the southbound Interstate 805 (I-805) on-ramp, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector.

Southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8: take westbound I-8 and exit at Taylor Street off-ramp, continue on Taylor Street and turn left onto Hotel Circle South, then continue to the eastbound I-8 on -ramp.

Wednesday and Thursday closures and detours will be forthcoming.

Travelers are reminded to watch for highway workers and moving equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.

The maintenance work schedule is subject change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

