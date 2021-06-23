I-8/CRESTWOOD ROAD RAMP CLOSURES NEAR GOLDEN ACORN CASINO BEGIN JULY 6 FOR FOUR WEEKS

Source: Caltrans

June 23, 2021 (Campo) -- Caltrans crews anticipate closures at Interstate 8 (I-8) and Crestwood Road in Campo for four weeks beginning Tuesday, July 6 to replace guardrail systems. The work will require full closures of the westbound I-8/Crestwood Road on-ramp and the eastbound I-8/Crestwood Road off-ramp near the Golden Acorn Casino, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early August. Please see the map below showing the closure locations.

Advance notification signs have been placed to inform motorists about the closures.

Although there are no designated detours, warning signs will be placed ahead of the closures in locations that will allow drivers to choose an alternate route.

During the eastbound I-8/Crestwood Road off-ramp closure, a message sign will be placed along eastbound I-8 before the Cameron Station/Kitchen Creek Road off-ramp.

During the westbound I-8/Crestwood Road on-ramp closure, advance warning signs for the closure ahead will be placed along Crestwood Road.

Please note that the construction schedule is subject to change based on weather, traffic incidents or other construction considerations. Caltrans thanks the community for their understanding during the traffic impacts as crews complete these important safety enhancements.

