I-8/SR-67 FULL WEEKEND CLOSURES PLANNED FOR JUNE 11 AND JUNE 18

Weekend detours may cause traffic delays for El Cajon drivers

Source: Caltrans

June 1, 2021 (El Cajon) -- Crews have started bridge repairs at Interstate 8 and State Route 67, requiring two full weekend closures from Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., on June 11 and June 18, according to Caltrans. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and to prepare for delays by allowing additional travel time to reach their destinations.

Ongoing lane closures on both directions of I-8 from .5 miles west of Ballantyne Street to just east of Ballantyne Street will continue Sunday through Thursday at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The following closures and detours will take place Friday, June 11 at 9 p.m. through Monday, June 14 at 5 a.m.:

Highway closure—All lanes of eastbound I-8 from .5 miles west of Ballantyne Street to just east of Ballantyne Street: Detour eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-125, to eastbound SR-52, to southbound SR-67, to eastbound I-8.

Connector closure—Northbound SR-125 connector to eastbound I-8: Detour northbound SR-125 to eastbound SR-52, to southbound SR-67, to eastbound I-8

Connector closure—Eastbound I-8 connector to northbound SR-67/Broadway Avenue: Detour eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-67, exit onto Bradley Avenue east to Mollison Avenue South to Broadway Avenue west.

Connector closure—Westbound I-8 connector to southbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue: Detour westbound I-8 to Main Street east, to Magnolia Avenue .

Ramp closure—Eastbound I-8 off-ramp to southbound Magnolia Avenue : Detour eastbound I-8 to north SR-67, exit onto Bradley Avenue east to Mollison Avenue south, to westbound I-8 to Magnolia Avenue.

Through traffic between Magnolia Avenue and State Route 67 will remain open during both weekend closures.

Closures and detours will continue Friday, June 18 at 9 p.m. through Monday, June 21 at 5 a.m. as follows:

Highway closure—All lanes of westbound I-8 from .5 miles west of Ballantyne Street to just east of Ballantyne Street: Detour westbound I-8 to northbound SR-67, to westbound SR-52, to southbound SR-125, to westbound I-8.

Connector closure—Northbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue connector to westbound I-8: Detour northbound SR-SR-67 and exit onto Bradley Avenue west, to southbound SR-67, to westbound I-8

Connector closure—Southbound SR-67 connector to eastbound I-8: Detour southbound SR-67 to westbound I-8, to Main Street east to eastbound I-8.

Ramp closure—Mollison Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-8 : Detour north on Mollison Avenue to Broadway west to westbound I-8.

A detour map will be provided before the closure dates.

Caltrans began bridge deck repairs at I-8/SR-67 in mid-May with nighttime lane reductions on I-8 from .5 miles west of Ballantyne Street to just east of Ballantyne Street. Crews are working weeknights and weekends to expedite completion set for mid-August.

Caltrans thanks community members for their patience during this necessary bridge work. Please drive with caution during construction activities and Be Work Zone Alert!

The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, traffic incidents, or construction related reasons.

Construction During COVID-19 Pandemic: Caltrans District 11 offices will be closed to in person business and are providing service remotely. Public works construction is deemed essential and our partners, contractors, and workers are following U.S. Center for Disease Control and California Department of Public Health guidelines at all construction sites. For more information about COVID-19, visit covid19.ca.gov.