ICE Out of San Diego rally addresses federal government shutdown

By Paul Levikow

October 10, 2025 (San Diego) – The weekly ICE Out of San Diego rally at the San Diego Federal Building downtown yesterday focused on the government shutdown, while also including messages about ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ detention efforts.

Dave Lagstein of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 221 was one of the event organizers. He told the crowd of about 50-60 protesters that having the event every week gets a little confusing because, “There are so many things we need to stand up for.”

He added, “The top thing that’s in the news right now is the government shutdown and it is really important that we continue to get out the word. Trump and the Republicans have shut down the government because they want to cut off healthcare, double healthcare costs so they can fund ICE.”

Violet, an El Cajon resident who attended the rally, did not want to give her last name. She said it was important for her to attend the rally “because I see a lot of sadness, a lot of heartbreak a lot of division, a lot of hate, a lot of racism, and trauma in families.” The community leader, organizer and advocate said there might be plans to hold events in East County.

“We have a patrol group. We patrol the city every Monday and patrol areas that have been hit by ICE already,’ Violet said.

Her group of about 200 people distributes food to 40 families with no questions asked. They help escort kids to school whose parents are too scared to be near campuses. They help give families security, she said. They post videos. “People don’t see what happens after someone has been taken into custody.”

San Diego City Council Member Sean Elo-Rivera (photo, right) represents District 9, where the College Area and Rolando are next to La Mesa. He revealed to the crowd that a proposed law is going before the Council Oct. 20 known as the Due Process and Safety Ordinance.

“It’s going to ban federal enforcement agents from any non-public city facilities. It’s going to not allow the City of San Diego to share data or information with the federal government without a warrant. And it’s going to require that anyone who contracts with the city or leases from the city also has those standards in place,” Elo-Rivera said. “This is part of a regional movement that we are starting to make sure San Diego takes a stand in a way that we can at the local level to say ‘no warrant, no entry’ and to stare the federal government right in the eyes and tell them we will not stand for their lawlessness.”

San Diego City Council President Pro Temp Kent Lee represents District 6, which is partially connected to Santee. He told the crowd that it wasn’t his first time joining them and won’t be the last.

“I’m proud to be here with you. I’m…sad that we’re all here in front of the federal building having to have this advocacy and knowing that it’s going to take people being out here week after week until things actually change. It’s a difficult time. There is some sense of hopelessness,” Lee said. “We do need to stand up. We’re in a city where we have federal employees who aren’t getting paid for the work they are doing. The folks who are being impacted by ICE, they’re not just our neighbors. They’re not just parents and our grandkids, and friends and families and coworkers. They impact every single community.”

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa, who represents much of the East County, appeared on the Sunday Agenda program on Newsmax to discuss what he called the “Democrat government shutdown” Oct. 5 and posted it on his web site.

“(House Minority Leader) Hakeem Jeffries and (Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer are clearly pandering to the left,” Issa said. “They have captured the entire Democrat party, and they won’t do the right thing--vote for the same CR they have voted for repeatedly because they want to fund the social welfare network and benefits for illegals.”

Democratic leaders in Congress have refused to vote on the funding bill to end the shutdown unless Republicans agree to extend healthcare subsidies set to expire, which could mean healthcare premiums more than doubling in cost for millions of Americans.

A statement regarding the shutdown was also posted on the White House web site.

“As Democrats hold the government hostage over their push to fund free healthcare for illegal aliens, the Council of Economic Advisers warns the U.S. could lose $15 billion in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) each week the government is shut down—a crisis that will ripple across every state.”

In the meantime, Violet says she will continue to support efforts at the weekly downtown San Diego rallies. “We need to show solidarity.”

Violet was critical of the City of El Cajon shifting its priorities to focusing on a resolution in support of ICE.

“I would like to kindly ask my City Council if we can refocus on city business that are very much important, hint, hint, encampments, homelessness, and mental health,” Violet said. “I would like to also thank Union Del Barrio for their continuous help and support in the East County.”

Violet also thanked the two El Cajon City Council members who voted against the resolution allowing police to cooperate more closely with ICE, Gary Kendrick and Michelle Metschel.