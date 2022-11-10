ICE SKATING, RIDES, MUSIC AND SHOPPING AT HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON MAIN IN EL CAJON NOV. 26

East County News Service

November 10, 2022 (El Cajon) – Holiday Lights on Main Street will illuminate downtown El Cajon on Saturday, November 26. Tree lighting is at 6 p.m., but activities to celebrate the season will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A full street closure is planned around Magnolia and Main Street for the occasion. Youngsters can enjoy ice skating, carnival rides, holiday music, and Santa Claus at Santa’s Village. There’s also live music with The Audio Hounds in the afternoon and the Journeyman Band from 5-8 p.m. Plus, you’re encouraged to participate in Small Business Saturday and do some shopping to support local businesses.

Find more information at https://downtownelcajon.com/.