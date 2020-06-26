ILLEGAL POT SHOPS RAIDED NEAR SCHOOLS AND HOMES

East County News Service East County News Service

June 26, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – More than a thousand pounds of marijuana products, six firearms, and over $221,000 in cash were seized Thursday following search warrants served at six illegal dispensaries and three homes. The raids took place in Lakeside, unincorporated El Cajon and the city of San Diego, conducted by investigators from the county Sheriff’s department and San Diego Police.

“This is part of an ongoing, multi-month investigation being conducted with the assistance of the District Attorney's Office,” says Lieutenant Ricardo Lopez with the Sheriff’s department.