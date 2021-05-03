ILLINOIS HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE CHRISTIAN WALLIS SELECTED AS NEW CEO OF THE GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT

East County News Service

May 3, 2021 (La Mesa) -- The Grossmont Healthcare District announced today that Christian Wallis of the Chicago area has been selected as the new Chief Executive Officer for the public agency supporting health related programs and services in East San Diego County.

An employment agreement has set his contract for a two-year term beginning May 17, 2021. Wallis will success outgoing CEO Barry Jantz, who retired on March 31, 2021 after 16 years of service.

A Navy veteran, Wallis has over 27 years of leadership experience in the healthcare field in the private sector, the federal government and international healthcare settings.

He most recently served as regional/state vice president of Health Information Technology Support Services for Advocate Aurora Health in Illinois. He also served as the VP of operations for Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois.

Wallis holds a doctorate in healthcare administration from Central Michigan University, an MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Arizona.

"We’re looking forward to the healthcare leadership that Christian will bring to our District.” said GHD Board President, Virginia Hall. “His experiences will make a strong impact on our delivery of community health benefit through partnership with Sharp Grossmont Hospital and support of community-based health services for East County residents.”

Christian grew up in Northern California and his wife, Michelle, was raised in Mission Viejo. They started his Navy career in San Diego and two of their children were born at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. Both Christian and Michelle are looking forward to a return to their home state, and giving back to the local community.

“I am very grateful to the Grossmont Healthcare District Board of Directors for selecting me as the new CEO,” Wallis said. “This is a great opportunity to help provide the necessary health and wellness needs to the 500,000 residents in our community as well as work alongside a well-respected hospital to ensure high quality care is delivered to our beneficiaries.”

The Grossmont Healthcare District is a public agency that supports health-related community programs and services in East County. The District formed in 1952 to build and operate Grossmont Hospital. It serves as landlord of Sharp Grossmont Hospital and owns the property and buildings on behalf of East County taxpayers. The district is governed by a five-member board of directors who represent more than 500,000 people residing within 750 square miles.