Immigration arrests gripped San Diego this year. Here’s what to expect in 2026

Photo: Immigration agents make arrests of people checking in with the agency at its San Diego offices, Oct. 21, 2025. (File photo by Adrian Childress/Times of San Diego)

December 30, 2025 (Sab Diego) - This year, federal agents arrested thousands of immigrants in San Diego — in courtroom hallways, near school dropoff lines, through smashed car windows — and they even arrested U.S. citizens too.

Federal agents, often wearing face masks, arrested nearly 5,000 immigrants in San Diego and Imperial counties from January to October 2025. Volunteers, activists, and immigration lawyers suggest the final tally for the year, including November and December, will be a few thousand more. This is over 10 times the number of migrants authorities arrested in the region last year.

In a news conference earlier in December at the San Diego border, Tom Homan, the White House border czar, said the administration intends to continue the escalation of arrests of undocumented people in 2026. “The Trump administration has sent a clear message: we’re going to enforce immigration law without apology,” he said.

Increasing arrests

Though the Trump administration’s stated intent was to deport “the worst of the worst,” the new methods of enforcement immediately targeted asylum seekers and undocumented people without criminal records.

Photo, left: the Imperial Regional Detention Facility near San Diego. Some of the migrants in the detention center have lived in the United States for decades, while others only recently arrived. Photo by Lillian Perlmutter/Times of San Diego

The company was also awarded a $121 million contract this month, to produce technology that surveils undocumented people and verifies their addresses.

In the press conference at the border, CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott said the administration plans to integrate surveillance into everyday life for millions of people in 2026, through license plate readers scanning for vehicles belonging to undocumented people. Scott said in 2026 the border wall will also become a “smart wall,” with new cameras and trackers “embedded” into the infrastructure.

But these cameras will likely be capturing primarily desert wildlife. This year, Customs and Border Protection has recorded the lowest number of unauthorized border crossings in any year since 1970. With no path to seek asylum under the Trump administration, fewer people are traveling to the border.