IMPACTS FELT LOCALLY AND NATIONALLY FROM TRUMP TARIFFS AND TRADE WAR

By Miriam Raftery

March 10, 2025 (San Diego) -- As President Donald Trump rolls out hefty tariffs on imported goods from America’s biggest trading partners—Mexico, Canada, and China, American businesses and consumers are bearing the brunt, with higher prices on everything from steel and lumber to food and consumer products.

The action has drawn opposition even from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, normally a staunch Republican ally. In a press release, the Chamber warns, “Tariffs on Canada and Mexico will have a real, devastating impact on thousands of small businesses across the nation — and on all Americans in the form of higher prices.”

While the U.S. Chamber shares concerns about border security and the scourge of fentanyl, unfair trading practices, tariffs on Canada and Mexico won't solve those problems and instead would lead to higher prices for Americans, the business organization states.

Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark, in her annual State of American Business, said pointedly. “"The bottom line is this: tariffs are a tax paid by Americans and their broad and indiscriminate use would stifle growth at the worst possible time.” She stressed that to boost economic growth, America must participate in the global economy. That includes seizing opportunities to increase trade.

Trump has justified the tariffs as intended to encourage production of goods made in America and ultimately boost the economy.

He signed an executive order on February 1st to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on Chinese imports. He did so by declaring a national emergency over undocumented immigration and drug trafficking. Trump later paused the Mexican and Canadian tariffs by 30 days and extended an exemption for the auto industry.

China meanwhile countered by announcing hefty new duty charges on numerous American goods ranging from cars and agricultural machinery to crude oil, coal and liquified natural gas.

Next up in mid-February, Trump announced a whopping 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, metals that are used in many consumer products from vehicles to cookware. He also called for reciprocal tariffs on any goods that other countries tax, a move that economists warn could create chaos for the global business community.

He’s also pledged to soon add tariffs on products from other countries, including a 25% tariff on some goods from our allies in Europe as well as tariffs on imports from India.

On March 4th, Trump doubled the tariff on Chinese imports to 20%.

After Trump doubled the Chinese tariffs, China imposed tariffs of up to 15% on numerous American farm exports and levied export controls on some two dozen American companies, Associated Press reports.

Canada slapped tariffs on over $100 billion worth of American goods over just 21 days. One Canadian province removed all U.S.-made alcoholic beverages from store shelves, replacing them with Canadian liquor. Canadian travelers have begun cancelling visits to the U.S., harming the American tourism industry.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheibaum has said her country will also impose retaliatory tariffs but has not yet provided details.

In early March, Trump postponed the 25% tariffs on some Mexican and Canadian imports for a month, crediting Mexico’s president with working to reduce drug smuggling and illegal border crossings, though the U.S. has also ramped up border security under the Trump administration.

The impacts have sent the stock market tumbling, fueling fears of a recession. Trump has said he doesn’t know if a recession can be avoided.

The effects of the Trump tariffs are also being felt locally.

Brent Schertzer, managing director of apartment developer Holland Partner Group, told the San Diego Union Tribune that tariffs on steel and other building materials could add millions of dollars to large construction projects. He said that material suppliers will have no choice but to charge more for steel, or risk going out of business.

Alan Gin, a professor of economics at the University of San Diego, told KUSI Fox 5 that some of the biggest cost hikes for Americans will include vehicles, oil and gas, electronics, and groceries — further fueling the inflation that have already caused hardships for many U.S. households.