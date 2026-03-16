Inaugural Wellness 5K to fund expansion for Native Boys & Girls Club

East County News Service East County News Service

A fundraising effort to expand services for Native youth across San Diego County, t he event begins at 8 a.m., Sunday, March 29, at the old NTC-headquartered park at 2455 Cushing Road. Organizers say the event will help fund a new safe space and enhanced programming for the Boys & Girls Club of Kumeyaay Nation Wellness.

The club serves Native youth ages 6 to 19, offering free memberships to local families to ensure broad access to its resources. The facility currently operates a Connected Learning Center, developed in partnership with AT&T, which provides 16 computer stations and high-speed internet to bridge the digital divide for students in rural East County.

The lab is a central component of the club's educational mission, offering a dedicated environment where youth can engage in online learning, complete homework, and receive academic tutoring to help them succeed in school.

Beyond its digital and academic resources, the BGCKNW provides a diverse array of creative and life-skills programming. Members have access to a dedicated music room and performing arts activities, as well as cooking and gardening classes. The programming is grounded in cultural preservation, aiming to connect Native youth with their heritage through traditional songs and dances while building the skills necessary to become productive community members.

Physical wellness remains a primary pillar of the organization’s mission. Through partnerships with the Southern Indian Health Council , the club introduces members to organized athletics, and promotes physical activities intended to reduce community risk factors.

The upcoming 5K is open to all ages and fitness levels. The course is stroller-friendly, and dogs on leashes are permitted to participate. Registration is $27.50, and remains open through the day of the event.