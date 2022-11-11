INCUMBENTS WINNING REELECTION TO ALPINE SCHOOL BOARD

By Miriam Raftery

Photos: AUSD Trustees Glenn Dickie, Al Guerra and Eric Wray

November 11, 2022 (Alpine) – Incumbents have solid leads in races for all three seats up for election in the Alpine Union School District and appear headed for reelection.

As of the latest returns tonight, Al Guerra has 26.10%, Board President Glenn Dickie 24.14%, and Eric Wray 23.38%.

The challengers, Erika Simmons and Darlene Cossio, have 16.99% and 9.39% respectively. Simmons is a marketing and communications director for Goodwlil San Diego County; Cossio is director of assessment services at San Diego Unified School District.

The gap between Simmons and Wray is 782 votes. Countywide, about 400,000 ballots remain to be tallied, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Alpine Union School District serves approximately 1,760 students in grades K-8 and includes five schools: Boulder Oaks Elementary, Creekside Early Learning Center, Joan MacQueen Middle School, Mountain View Learning Academy and Shadow Hills Elementary.