Indigenous Peoples’ Celebration at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Oct. 13

East County News Service

October 10, 2025 (San Diego) - The annual Indigenous Peoples’ Celebration, organized by the San Pasqual Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, will take place at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on October 13, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event celebrates Indigenous communities, their cultures, and their commitments to wildlife. The event is open to the public, and all are welcome. Members of Indigenous communities will receive free admission to the Safari Park all day. More details about the event schedule are below and at sdzsafaripark.org/indigenouspeoplescelebration.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the San Diego Zoo Safari Park for this annual Indigenous Peoples’ Celebration,” said Stephen W. Cope, chairman of the San Pasqual Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. “This event celebrates not only our culture and traditions, but also our shared responsibility to care for the land, animals and future generations. By coming together, we strengthen the bonds between our Tribal community and the broader community, creating a space for learning, respect and connection.”

“At San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, we apply a ‘One Health’ approach to our conservation work, recognizing that the health of humans, animals, plants, and the environment are inextricably linked and dependent on functional ecosystems,” said Pat McTigue, Interim Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “We are honored to support our local community in this annual collaboration that celebrates wildlife, people and the local ecosystems we all share.”

“Our annual celebration with the Safari Park is very important for continued connectivity,” said Johnny Bear Contreras, Tribal Member of the San Pasqual Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. “As chair of our cultural committee, this transgenerational commitment to the land, wildlife and our culture is on the critical path for collaborative stewardship.”

Schedule of Events

Blessing Ceremony, 10 a.m., Benbough Amphitheater: Opening remarks and prayer songs by tribal elders and special guests to bless and kick off the day’s events.

Telling of the Creation Story, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m., Mawazo Kitchen: Q&A to follow.

Indigenous Artisans Exhibition, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nairobi Village Walkway

Environmental Wellness Ambassadors, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mombasa Pavilion: Traditional and educational activities for the whole family.

Bird Singing Groups, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Benbough Amphitheater

Live Music, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Barking Deer Pizza & Beer

Conservation Science Talks, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Discover the incredible species that call the Southwest home. At varying times and places throughout the Safari Park, experts will share how we’re saving wildlife, and how you can help.

Culinary Offerings, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Specialty menu offerings available throughout the Safari Park.

Trail Trek, 11 a.m. (ages 6 and older): Join us for a 1.2-mile hiking adventure (2 hours, moderate difficulty) as members of the San Pasqual Band share stories of the original stewards of San Pasqual Valley. The hike is free, but space is limited, and reservations are required. To reserve, call 619-718-3000

About the Eyaay Ahuun Foundation: A Hub for Native Arts & Culture

The Eyaay Ahuun (‘My Heart Is Good’) Foundation, honors and advances the legacy of the Kumeyaay and Indigenous peoples. It serves as a hub for Native arts, cultural exchange, educational offerings and environmental stewardship — partnering with local communities, the youth, and social impact organizations to sustain ancestral knowledge, supporting the next seven generations.

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships and groundbreaking efforts at the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, both leading zoological institutions and accredited botanical gardens. Through wildlife care expertise, cutting-edge science and continued collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. The Alliance reaches over 1 billion people annually through its two conservation parks and media channels in 170 countries, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television, available in children’s hospitals across 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.