INMATE ARRESTED FOR MURDER AT COUNTY JAIL

East County News Service

December 30, 2021 (San Diego) – A 38-year old man has died after being assaulted by a fellow inmate in the San Diego Central Jail. The victim, Dominque James McCoy of San Diego, had been arrested December 23 on drug charges.

According to Lieutenant Thomas Siever, on December 29, deputies witnessed McCoy being assaulted by another inmate, John Roman Medina, 18. The deputies removed Medina from the cell and found McCoy unresponsive, so deputies initiated lifesaving treatment until relieved by fire department personnel. McCoy was transported by ambulance to a hospital, but was declared dead soon after arrival.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and concluded that the assault caused McCoy’s death; an autopsy is pending.

Medina has been charged with the murder of McCoy. Medina had previously been arrested December 26 on charges of felony child cruelty, cruelty to animals and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He is a resident of Chula Vista.

San Diego County detention facilities have had more inmate deaths in recent years than any other major county in California, with more than 150 deaths since 2009, prompting an investigation by the state under legislation introduced by Assemblywoman Akilah Weber.