INMATE CHARGED IN MARCH MURDER OF SPRING VALLEY MAN

September 5, 2020 (Spring Valley) – Alex Anthony Martinez, 31, of Spring Valley has been charged with the murder of Manual Arrechea Chavira, 45, of Spring Valley. Chavira died on March 14 after suffering a head injury in a fight the evening before, according to Lieutenant Thomas Siever with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

San Miguel Fire Department responded to a request for medical aid at 400 Felicita Ave. in Spring Valley for a man who reportedly had fallen and hit his head. He was transported o a hospital in critical condition and die the next evening. Sheriff’s deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station investigated and learned the man had likely been involved in a fight.

The medical examiner determined the manner of death was homicide from blunt force injury to the head.

Homicide investigators identified Martinez as the suspect. Martinez was already in custody at the San Diego Central Jail on unrelated charges. He has been rebooked for murder and gang enhancement charges.