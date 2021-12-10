INMATE DIED OF WATER INTOXICATION

East County News Service

Photo: CC via Bing

December 10, 2021 (San Diego) – More than six months after Lester Marroquin, 35, was found dead in his cell at San Diego Central Jail on May 30, the Medical Examiner’s autopsy has determined an unusual cause of death: ingesting a deadly amount of water.

Marroquin was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell, alone.  He and the floor were wet. Deputies and medical staff performed lifesaving measures until relieved by fire department personnel, but the inmate was pronounced dead at the facility.

The Medical Examiner's Office determined Marroquin's "chemistry panel was significant for decreased levels of sodium, chloride, and potassium consistent with acute water intoxication." The cause of Marroquin's death was acute water intoxication, and the manner of death is suicide.  

A resident of Los Angeles, Marroquin was arrested by San Diego Police on December 18, 2020 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, resisting an officer and vandalism.

 


