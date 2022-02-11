INMATE DIES IN HOSPITAL OF TERMINAL ILLNESS

East County News Service

February 11, 2022 (San Diego) – Doyle Nyles Marler, 63, has died while in custody of a hospital guard unit while awaiting palliative care for a terminal illness.

Marler, was arrested on May 2, 2020 and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Two months later, on July 24, 2020, he was committed to Patton State Hospital but never sent there, due to COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital.

Instead, he remained in detention until August 8, 2021, more than a year later, when he was admitted to a local hospital to treat a chronic condition. It was subsequently found to be a terminal illness, says Lieutenant Thomas Siever with the Sherif’s homicide unit.

Marler remained in the custody of the Hospital Guard Unit at the hospital until the completion of all treatment before starting palliative care.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department contacted Patton State Hospital to attempt to compassionately release Marler in order for Marler to be placed in hospice care, Lt. Seiver says. “The hearing was set for next week. Unfortunately, on the afternoon of February 10, 2022, Marler was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

The Homicide Unit responded to investigate the death. No evidence of foul play was discovered.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine Marler's cause and manner of death.