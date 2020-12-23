INSTITUTE FOR PUBLIC STRATEGIES ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS, EMPHASIZING DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

Source: Institute for Public Strategies

December 23, 2020 (San Diego) - Southern California based nonprofit Institute for Public Strategies (IPS) is pleased to announce the addition of two new members of its board of directors, a group of dedicated leaders from the United States and Mexico.

Dana Sherrod is a public health leader in Los Angeles and Sara Cooley Broschart is the Public Health Liaison for the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. They were recently approved unanimously to join the IPS board.

Sherrod is a visionary whose work centers on health equity, gender, and racial justice. She serves as the perinatal equity manager with the Public Health Alliance of Southern California – a coalition of the executive leadership of eight Southern California health departments. Sherrod leads a multi-sector hospital quality improvement project aimed at reducing Black infant and maternal health inequities among some of Los Angeles’ most prominent delivery hospitals. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Sherrod, who served as part of the IPS Los Angeles team for about two years. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration and a Master of Public Health from San Jose State University.

“I am truly honored to join the IPS board of directors and serve in this capacity. This year perhaps more than ever has demonstrated the urgent need to advance community-driven solutions to advance equity,” Sherrod said. “I believe that together, the incredible IPS leadership, staff, and board will accomplish many notable successes, and I am excited to contribute to the transformative work ahead.”

Broschart has more than 10 years of experience as a substance abuse prevention leader at local, regional and state levels. In Washington, she uses her public health expertise to advise alcohol and marijuana regulators on policy and best practices as well as develops innovative methods to engage community voices in rule making activities. Broschart earned a master’s in Public Health (Epidemiology) from the University of Arizona and spent five years in a doctoral program (Cultural Anthropology) at the University of Michigan.

The IPS board of directors is made up of dedicated leaders from across the nation with diverse backgrounds.

"These new board members will contribute through their highly applicable skill sets to the communities where we work. In addition, this is exactly the diversity, equity and inclusion we continue to seek for the IPS Board of Directors," Board Chairperson and IPS Founder James Baker said. "Their experience, education and demonstrated leadership abilities are a great addition to the dedicated group of professionals who keep IPS moving forward through constantly changing conditions on the ground.”