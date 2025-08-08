Book by Ruth Leyse Wallace, PhD

Reviewed by Pennell Paugh

August 8, 2025 (San Diego) - Long-time resident of San Diego, Dr. Ruth Leyse Wallace, recently released her fourth book, Integrating Nutrition into Mental Health Care.

While the book is written for clinical settings, it is written in plain English and offers sensible nutritional facts. I found it helpful in my everyday life and recommend it to the general public.

Here is an excerpt from the book:

Mental health counselors, psychologists, social workers, and psychiatrists realize that nutrition may be a factor in their clients’ mental health, but a lack of nutritional science background and resources makes it difficult for them to incorporate nutrition into the care they provide. Likewise, registered dietitian nutritionists new to the field of mental health care (whether in a facility or in private practice) may feel the need for succinct resources geared to this area of nutritional care. Integrating Nutrition and Mental Health Care illuminates the intersection between nutrition and mental health, bridging the gap for professionals in both fields. It presents resources in areas such as caffeine intake, family history of a genetically transmitted nutrition-related condition, interpretation of laboratory nutritional assessment, and safe upper limits of supplements, as well as additional nutrition factors, helping practitioners easily incorporate selected nutritional aspects into the mental health care of clients.

Wallace received her doctorate from the University of Arizona in Tucson. She practiced clinical dietetics in the areas of mental health, eating disorders, substance abuse, and general psychiatry at Osawatomie State Hospital in Osawatomie, Kansas; at The Menninger Foundation in Topeka, Kansas; and at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital in San Diego, California. While in Topeka, in the early 1980s, she established one of the first private practices for nutrition counseling in the state.

Wallace served as an adjunct faculty member at Pima County College in Tucson and Mesa Community College in San Diego. She has published three books: Nutrition and Mental Health, Linking Nutrition to Mental Health: A Scientific Exploration, and The Metaparadigm of Clinical Dietetics: Derivation and Applications.

A 50-year member of the American Dietetic Association (ADA), now the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, she has been an active contributor to the Behavioral Health Nutrition (BHN) dietetic practice group in the Academy serving as Mental Health Resource Professional on the Executive Committee and as co- author of the 2018 revision of the Standards of Practice and Standards of Professional Performance for the BHN dietetic practice group. In 2010, she was presented the BHN Excellence in Practice Award. In 2017, she received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by the Marquis Who’s Who Publications Board.