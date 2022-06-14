INTEREST LIST CLOSING SOON FOR NEW SERVING SENIORS RESIDENCE IN CITY HEIGHTS

East County News Service

June 14, 2022 (San Diego ) -- Prospective residents age 62 and over interested in affordable housing units at the new Serving Seniors Residence located in City Heights can still register their interest in the housing complex.

Located in City Heights at Fairmount Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard, the complex includes a total of 195 one-bedroom units for seniors and low-income families.

Residents will have access to onsite activities and case management and can receive no-cost senior meals two blocks away at Potiker City Heights Residence, another Serving Seniors' affordable housing community.

Approximately 50% of the available units have been leased. Prospective applicants can still apply for the remaining units.

Individuals can sign up at www.hyderco.com or by calling the Senior Apartments Hotline at 619-367-6500.

The new Serving Seniors Residence is in the final stages of construction and is tentatively scheduled to open in late summer 2022. The project is a 100% affordable housing development featuring 78 family units and 117 senior units.

About Serving Seniors

Founded in 1970, Serving Seniors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in San Diego, California, dedicated to serving low-income adults aged 60 and over. A leader in senior advocacy and programming, Serving Seniors has created an innovative model of comprehensive services including nutrition meals, housing, health and social services and lifelong learning opportunities to hundreds of seniors in need. It is the largest provider of meals to seniors in the county, and one of the only organizations in the nation providing a robust range of services to vulnerable, at-risk older adults.

Serving Seniors President and CEO Paul Downey has been instrumental in the organization’s growth over the past 26 years. Since being appointed the role in 1995, Downey has guided the nonprofit’s innovative efforts to provide supportive services focused on keeping low-income seniors healthy and independent. Under Downey’s leadership, Serving Seniors has grown to provide more 1.7 million nutritious meals and coordinated services to 7,000 older adults each year. Read Serving Seniors’ groundbreaking 2021 report, Senior Homelessness: A Needs Assessment.