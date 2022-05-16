INTERNET CRIMES TASK FORCE PROTECTING CHILDREN RECEIVES FUNDING

ICAC had faced funding cuts

By J.W. August, freelance journalist

May 16, 2022 (San Diego) -- With the internet came all sorts of crimes into our homes by way of our own computers. It can be a doorway to a very dark place, and that’s the reason ICAC--Internet Crimes Against Children-- came into being. Getting the money to keep it operational is important to those concerned about the issue, like North County resident Julie Levi who wondered “why is the governor not funding the ICAC Task Force? If you have any insights, I’d love to hear them!"

What got her attention was this website posting:

The good news is the funding from the state has been restored. But there is no guarantee for the years to come. This funding cutoff is the rule, not the exception, in California. Detective Sgt. Garrick Nugent of the San Diego Police has been the region’s task force commander for two years. He says his experience, as well as his predecessor’s, was that ICAC was threatened with removal “from the state budget each and every year."

In an effort to have the funding reinstated, all five California ICACs made a concerted effort to launch public campaigns “imploring our local and state legislatures to encourage the Governor to reinstate the funding.” That's the reason for the website posting that activist Levi asked about.