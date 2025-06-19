INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF HOUSE FIRE IN RAMONA THAT DAMAGED THREE PROPERTIES

East County News Service

June 19, 2025 (Ramona) – An abandoned home in the 1600 block of Casteel Lane, Ramona caught fire around 6 p.m. yesterday, quickly spreading to two neighboring properties.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the home as well as outbuildings, fences and brush on adjacent properties.

Firefighters with CAL FIRE/San Diego County were able to put out the fire before it damaged any other homes. No firefighters or deputies were hurt.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, there is no information at this time to suggest there is any danger to the public,” says Detective Tom Bennett wit h the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson unit, which investigates fires involving suspicious circumstances, serious injuries or death.