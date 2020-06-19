INVESTIGATORS SEEKING INFORMATION RELATED TO YELLOW CHEVROLET CAMARO

Source: San Diego FBI

June 19, 2020 (San Diego) - The FBI is seeking information pertaining to a bright yellow Chevrolet Camaro. Individuals associated with this vehicle may have been a witness to an incident that occurred on May 31, 2020 at the Kenmore Terrace Mini Park located at 4800 Kenmore Terrace, San Diego, California.

The vehicle is a two-door coupe with bright yellow paint. Investigators believe the vehicle to be a fifth generation (model year 2010-2015) Camaro. In contrast to the yellow paint on the body of the car, the hood, trunk, and spoiler are black. The vehicle also has a sunroof. Several distinctive features may help identify this vehicle from other yellow Chevrolet Camaros including the following: 1) the appearance of body damage to the driver’s side rear panel and 2) the driver’s side mirror is yellow, while the passenger side mirror is black.

Photo, left: side view mirrors (passenger side – black / driver side - yellow) Anyone with information about the yellow Camaro described above, please contact: San Diego FBI: 1-800-CALL FBI , www.tips.fbi.gov, or 858-320-1800