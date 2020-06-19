INVESTIGATORS SEEKING INFORMATION RELATED TO YELLOW CHEVROLET CAMARO

Source:  San Diego FBI

June 19, 2020 (San Diego) - The FBI is seeking information pertaining to a bright yellow Chevrolet Camaro. Individuals associated with this vehicle may have been a witness to an incident that occurred on May 31, 2020 at the Kenmore Terrace Mini Park located at 4800 Kenmore Terrace, San Diego, California.

Photo, right:  rear driver’s side body damage

Vehicle Description

The vehicle is a two-door coupe with bright yellow paint.  Investigators believe the vehicle to be a fifth generation (model year 2010-2015) Camaro.   In contrast to the yellow paint on the body of the car, the hood, trunk, and spoiler are black.  The vehicle also has a sunroof.  Several distinctive features may help identify this vehicle from other yellow Chevrolet Camaros including the following:  1) the appearance of body damage to the driver’s side rear panel and 2) the driver’s side mirror is yellow, while the passenger side mirror is black.

Photo, left:  side view mirrors (passenger side – black / driver side -  yellow)

Anyone with information about the yellow Camaro described above, please contact:  San Diego FBI:  1-800-CALL FBIwww.tips.fbi.gov,  or 858-320-1800

