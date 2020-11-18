INVESTIVATIVE REPORTER GREG PALAST SPEAKS OUT ON 2020 ELECTION INTEGRITY

November 18, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- ECM held an interview via ZOOM yesterday with investigative reporter Greg Palast.

The award-winning journalist and author shared results of his latest investigative results publicized by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). His investigation found massive numbers of disenfranchised minority voters in Georgia, who were falsely taken off voting rolls for having moved, but they never relocated. His findings have helped many of those voters reregister in time to have their votes counted.

Palast also talks about the Georgia recount, possible (though unlikely) scenarios for Congress to determine who won the 2020 election should any states refuse to certify their electors, and the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff races that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Palast has East County roots; his late parents were long-time residents of La Mesa.

Click here to view the full video interview, which will also air Friday on East County Magazine's radio show on KNSJ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAYa0UJLgGE or click the image above.