IRAN-ISRAEL ESCALATION INVOLVES THE US NOW

Netanyahu has decided to wage war against Iran— specifically designed to sabotage United States international diplomacy

By Alexander J Schorr

Friday June 20, 2025 – Under the current leadership of the Trump administration, the United States risks military involvement with Iran at the behest of Benjamin Netanyahu.

One may have hoped that the international community could be working together to address the existential threat of climate change, wealth and income inequality, a better standard of living, and even stronger safeguards against future pandemics. Today, that is sadly not the case. Instead, the world now faces more war than just the illegal conflict of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine or the horrific slaughter and starvation of Palestinian children under inhumane war policies of Israel under the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu. The United States now faces a perilous escalation of war in Iran.

This began in violation of international law by the extremist Netanyahu led government of the state of Israel, where it is vital that the US not be involved in this potential conflict. On Thursday June 12, Netanyahu launched an illegal and unilateral surprise attack on Iran bombing targets across the country, killing hundreds; Iran responded with attacks of its own, which killed dozens of people in Israel. Regardless of the popular opinion of the Iranian Regime as corrupt and authoritarian, Israel clearly violated international law and the United Nations Charter.

Netanyahu has been defined as a war-criminal, who has been indicted under the International Criminal Court for starving innocents and killing civilians in Gaza. Even now, Israel continues to prevent the United Nations (UN) from delivering food and humanitarian aid: on June 17, Israeli tanks fired into a crowd of people trying to collect food, where at least 59 people are reported dead.

Netanyahu has now made the decision to also strike at Iran, while directly contravening the express wishes of the US, which was originally seeking to help create a diplomatic resolution to the consistent tensions concerning Iran’s nuclear program. The US has held muliple negotiation meetings— another round of peace talks was planned for June 15, but Netanyahu instead chose war, and the US is likely to follow him.

Israel has assassinated the individual overseeing Iran’s nuclear negotiations team: currently, the US has ont confirmed that Iran has made a decision to build a nuclear weapon. Months ago, Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, testified before Congress, stating that “the intelligence community continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.” Unbeknownst to Iran and uninformed Americans, President Donald Trump has decided that the possibility of dropping a nuclear warhead on Tehran, the capital of Iran, is not off the table.

According to Investigative Journalist Seymour Hersche, the Trump administration fully supports Netanyahu, and is preparing an attack on Iran directly: “This is a heads-up on what is likely to happen in Iran, possibly as early as this weekend.” Hersche is saying that the US and Israel are planning to go after the Supreme Leader and as many other military and political officials as they can, even going as far as pursuing the police stations in Tehran. Allegedly, President Trump wants to greenlight assault on the weekend, because then the markets would not become so badly affected, which is contrary to his claim that he has not decided yet.

According to The Guardian, it is very possible that the US may drop a nuclear warhead on Iran, and specifically Tehran, with the White House stating that all “options are on the table.” The White House has dismissed these claims, to which a key report from the Guardian illustrated that they are in fact considering the usage of a nuclear weapon, as they have confirmed that it is “on the table.”

Netanyahu chose to attack and cripple diplomatic efforts, risking full-scale regional war. He has openly talked about regime change in Iran, threatening to kill the political leadership of that country, with no regard for the existential consequences facing its people.

The current Islamic regime in Iran is, in itself, a product of the western-backed coup in 1953, which overthrew a democratically elected government and then replaced it with corrupt autocracy.

The question being asked throughout the news and social media in America is whether the US will be dragged into Netenyahu’s assault on Iran, be it militarily or financially. The US Constitution states that there can be no offensive use of military force against another country without the explicit confirmation from Congress. There is currently no such authorization, and therefore, any US involvement would be illegal.

The United States has already provided hundreds of billions of dollars to Israel in the last decades. In 2024 alone, US taxpayers provided more than $22 billion in military aid to Israel, all while Americans face rising costs of food and housing, greater poverty, illness, and homelessness.

President Trump ran as a supposed “peace candidate" in his inaugural address: he said “my proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want: to be a peacemaker and a unifier.” One hopes he can recall that proposition now, and not put America into a war reminiscent of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflict.