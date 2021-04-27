ISSA ADVOCATES FOR CALIFORNIA ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS IN 2021 SURFACE TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

Congressman seeks funds for highways 52 in Santee, 78 at I-5, and 11 at Otay crossing

East County News Service

April 27, 2021 (Washington D.C.). — Today, Congressman Darrell Issa announced CA-50’s Member Designated Projects submissions to the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) for deliberation in the 2021 surface transportation reauthorization legislation.

Following the posting of these requests online Issa stated, “Investing in safe, congestion-free roadways is essential to allowing residents and businesses to keep Southern California on the move. In submitting these requests, I am asking the Committee to prioritize funding for the I-15/SR-78 intersection in North County, lane expansion on SR-52 in Santee, and SR-11/Otay Mesa East Port of Entry. All of these are long-overdue priorities, positioned in critical regional transit corridors, and will make a clear difference in our region’s quality of life and economic future.”

Federal highway and public transportation programs are funded through multi-year surface transportation authorization acts, and the current program authorization expires September 30, 2021. The House T&I Committee issued guidance on Congressional project requests.





Darrell Issa is the Representative of California’s 50th Congressional District. The District encompasses the central and northeastern parts of San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County, including the communities of Fallbrook, San Marcos, Valley Center, Ramona, Escondido, Santee, Lakeside, El Cajon, Temecula, and the mountain and desert areas of the San Diego-Imperial County line.