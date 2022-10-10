ISSA ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF BIPARTISAN CONGRESSIONAL RODEO CAUCUS TO PROTECT AND PROMOTE THE AMERICAN HERITAGE OF RODEO

East County News Service

October 10, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) - Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) announced the formation of the Congressional Rodeo Caucus, which he will chair alongside his bipartisan colleagues Congressman Rick Crawford (AR-01) and Congressman Jim Costa (CA-16).

“We formed this caucus to recognize the historic place that rodeos hold not only in Western and Southwestern culture, but throughout the American experience,” said Rep. Issa. “These events are enduring symbols of our deeply rooted traditions, and we are proud to ensure that the future of these great celebrations remains bright.”



“It is wonderful that Congressmen Issa, Crawford and Costa are partnering to establish and co-chair the Rodeo Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Tom Glause, CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the nation’s largest rodeo organization that sanctions hundreds of rodeos that draw more than 30 million fans every year. “The PRCA represents the top cowboys and animal athletes in the world as they compete and entertain millions of fans at the best rodeos across the USA and greatly appreciates Congress’ recognition of America’s greatest sport.”