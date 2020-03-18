ISSA CLAIMED CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WAS “MANUFACTURED” BY DEMOCRATS IN FUNDRAISING LETTER AFTER MARCH 3 PRIMARY

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

March 18, 2020 (San Diego) — Weeks after the COVID-19 virus had begun rapidly spreading around the world, Darrell Issa, the Republican nominee running in the 50th Congressional district, sent a March 4 fundraising letter in which he accused “the left” of “manufacturing crisis after crisis” including climate change and “the outbreak of viruses…”

He claimed the real epidemic is “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

His actions ignored the urgent advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and other top health officials.

Issa, a former Congressman, is running to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter, who has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to steal a quarter million dollars in campaign funds for personal use.

Issa is running against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who earlier this week urged that the military be mobilized to build hospitals and that factories be ordered to ramp up production of critically needed supplies such as ventilators and masks.

President Donald Trump earlier this year also suggested the virus was a hoax during a campaign rally, but has since recognized the severity of what is now a global pandemic.

The President today announced he is mobilizing the military, as Campa-Najjar proposed, to take action to combat the COVID-19 virus that has put the U.S. and many other nations on virtual lockdown with borders closing, schools and restaurants shut down, seniors sheltering in place and most workers telecommuting or out of work completely.