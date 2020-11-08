ISSA DECLARES VICTORY, CAMPA-NAJJAR CONCEDES IN HARD-FOUGHT 50TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT RACE

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Darrell Issa announcing his candidacy at an El Cajon press conference earlier this year.

November 8, 2020 (San Diego) – Former Congressman Darrell Issa will return to Congress, where he served for 18 years. Issa, a Republican, declared victory in the 50th Congressional district race after the Associated Press projected that he has won the race. He currently leads 53.7% to 46.3%, a margin of 22,470 votes, according to the California Secretary of State’s website. His opponent, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar posted on Facebook that he has called to congratulate Issa.

Unlike the Presidential race, in which Donald Trump has yet to concede, both Issa and Campa-Najjar sought to put a sometimes bitter campaign behind them and offer praise for each other to unite the district.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Issa thanked all voters as well as his supporters and volunteers. “Whether you supported me in this election or not, I will work tirelessly in Congress for all who call the 50th District their home, for the State of California which I love so much, and for our great country.” Issa thanked his opponent for a “spirit campaign” adding “I wish him the best moving forward.” He praised his endorsers and primary opponents, adding, “I hope to continue to work with all of you for the betterment of our community.”

Campa-Najjar thanked his supporters, stating, “Together, we outperformed the top of the ticket in this Republican district by inspiring first-time voters and crossover voters. I’m incredibly proud of how this campaign left no one out, took no one for granted, and brought the community closer together.” He thanked his supporters “for giving a Latino-Arab American a chance to do something good” adding, “don’t give up, stay in the arena, I know I will.” He also praised “Trump voters who gave me a chance” and asked that they give Joe Biden “the same chance to be America’s President. And to Darrell Issa, I congratulate him on a hard-fought campaign, and look forward to working with him in service of the district I love.”

Photo, right: Campa-Najjar at a recent debate.

Issa served in Congress from 2001 to 2019 before announcing his retirement from the 49th Congressional district in North County. For several years, he chaired the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, where his actions included launching investigations into the Obama administration.

During his prior tenure in Congress, Issa had a largely conservative voting record, supporting the Patriot Act, creation of the Homeland Security Department after 9/11, and voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act. In a phone call with ECM’s editor last month, Issa said he believe the ACA “did nothing to reduce actual cost drivers of healthcare…Driving down costs is how you make healthcare affordable.”

However he indicated he has worked across the aisle at times, including passing a federal IT reform bill. He said he has worked with Democratic Congressman Juan Vargas on trade issues because “No matter where you are on illegal immigration, order commerce is good for San Diego.”

One of the wealthiest members of Congress and founder of the Viper car alarm business among others, Issa noted that he’s been one of the few members of Congress with manufacturing experience. “IT is almost always a shock to people when you walk in and know anything about their business,” he says of visits to manufacturing sites.

He also coauthored a bill to reform H1B skilled immigration along with Democratic Congressman Scott Peters, which did not pass. The measure sought to end what he described as “low paid Indian consultants coming in and taking American jobs.”

An Arab-American Christian of Lebanese descent, Issa has voiced concern over the plight of Christians in the Arab world “that just keeps getting worse” in Islamic nations increasingly imposing Sharia law. He stated, “Religoius freedom starts with the government not picking a winner.”

On wildfire safety, he recalled touring the Cedar Fire aboard Air Force One with President George Bush. “We need an independent scientific commission,” he said when asked about preventing wildfires “to clear forestes of dead standing lumber, sooner not later.”

Upon his return to Congress, he hopes to help East County gain highway improvements by tying federal funding for SANDAG (San Diego Association of Governments) to improvements such as the highway 78/15 connector.

He remained a strong supporter of Donald Trump throughout Trump's tenure in office, including through impeachment proceedings, and supported Trump's reelection. (Photo, left, Issa displayed his ballot cast for Trump on social media.)

President Donald Trump appointed Issa for a trade position after he retired from the 49th district, but the Senate failed to confirm the nomination. After Republican Congressman Duncan D. Hunter pled guilty to misuse of campaign finance funds and resigned, Issa ran for the seat, beating out several prominent Republican primary challengers including Carl DeMaio and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells to square off against Campa-Najjar.

The 50th district includes key portions of the 49th formerly represented by Issa, including Julian, Valley Center and Temecula.

The district has been without any representation since January 2020, when Hunter resigned. Hunter and his father before him served on the House Armed Services Committee, working to bring defense contracts to San Diego area defense contractors.

Issa’s campaign platform calls for strong border security, a staunch pro-life stance against abortion, protection of Second Amendment gun rights, and support for a corporate tax cut that he believes would encourage manufacturers to bring jobs back to the U.S.

Campa-Najjar ran on a platform of supporting investment in education, job training, and making healthcare affordable and available, also pledging to invest in public safety and national security.

On Election night, Campa-Najjar led Issa by approximately a one percent margin, but by the next day, Issa had taken the lead, with his margin growing wider as more votes came in. Issa indicated his campaign has been advised by registrars in San Diego and Riverside that fewer than 34,000 votes remain to be counted, meaning Campa-Najjar would have to win around 80% to surpass Issa, a near-impossible feat.

Issa will enter Congress with seniority following his nearly two decades of service, though with Democrats the majority in the House, he could serve only as a ranking member on any committee unless Republicans take back the House at some future date.

Just how long Issa will retain his seat in the 50th district remains to be seen. After completion of the 2020 census, redistricting will change the boundaries of local Congressional districts, but it is not yet known whether the 50th district will gain or lose more Republican or Democratic voters before the 2022 election. Other unknowns include how the public perceives the performance of President Elect Joe Biden's administration and whether Issa will face off for reelection against Campa-Najjar or another opponent two years from now.





