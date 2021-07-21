Source: Representative Darrell Issa

July 21, 2021 (Washington, D.C.) - Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) announced today that he is now an original cosponsor of legislation to reauthorize “Johanna’s Law,” which supports federal campaigns to raise knowledge and awareness among women and health care providers about gynecologic cancers.

Congressman Issa also authored the original 2006 bipartisan effort to establish a federal outreach and education program to encourage women to discuss with their physicians and health care providers the risks, signs, and symptoms of gynecologic cancers.



This year’s legislation, authored by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and cosponsored by Congressman Issa, is supported by a bipartisan coalition of Members of Congress and authorizes $45 million for FY 2022-2024 for the Department of Health and Human Services to award grants to public or nonprofit entities for public education campaigns. These programs will increase awareness about the early warning signs, risk factors, prevention, screening, and treatment options of gynecologic cancers.



It is estimated that more than 113,000 new cases of these cancers are diagnosed each year, and when diagnosed at a late-stage, ovarian cancer has a less than 50 percent survival rate. This increases to a 90 percent survival rate if detected early.



The law is named for Johanna Silver Gordon, who lost her life to ovarian cancer in 2000. Like many women, Johanna had symptoms of ovarian cancer that went unnoticed.

“We know that education and awareness can make the critical difference for women and health care providers to test, diagnose and treat gynecologic cancers,” Rep. Issa said. “Johanna’s Law has proven year after year to help women and their doctors overcome a disease that when diagnosed early is truly treatable.”



