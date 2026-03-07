Issa retires, shaking up political map while endorsing Desmond in his shift to 48th District

By Jennifer Vigil, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

March 7, 2026 (Washington, D.C.) - County Supervisor Jim Desmond entered the race for the 48th Congressional District Friday, while Rep. Darrell Issa announced his retirement, exiting one of the country’s most-watched races.\

Speculation swirled Friday over Issa’s status – in or out – as the incumbent in the race for the seat, which was redrawn due to Proposition 50. Then Issa, a long-time congressman, endorsed Desmond Friday evening in a statement issued by the supervisor’s campaign.

“I’m announcing my enthusiastic endorsement of Supervisor Jim Desmond for Congress — to represent California’s new 48th district,” Issa said while praising Desmond’s “20-year record of public service.

“He understands this community, was born and raised here, and will make a terrific congressman,” Issa added.

The San Diego County Registrar released its latest candidate list Friday evening, showing that Desmond — who had been running for the neighboring 49th District seat — submitted his papers to run in the 48th District earlier in the day.

Desmond pulled his papers Thursday, a day before the deadline to file in time for the June primary, while he also withdrew from the 49th District race. He announced a challenge to Rep. Mike Levin for the seat one year ago.

Issa, meanwhile, was listed as one of three candidates who had not filed their papers in the 48th District by 5 p.m. Friday. A spokeswoman for the registrar had said that the office continued to assist candidates, but Desmond ended widespread speculation about Issa’s future with the release of Issa’s endorsement and the announcement of his impending retirement.

In the release he pointed to the remapping triggered by Prop. 50, saying “they drew me into the district, but the truth is, I’ve been serving this community for years,” including as the former mayor of San Marcos.