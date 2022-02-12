ISSA TACKLES SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS WITH LEGISLATION THAT PASSES THE HOUSE

East County News Service

Photo: Cargo ship, CC-by-SA-NC

February 12, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) - Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA-50) issued the following statement on Feb. 7 after passage of his amendment by the House of Representatives. The Issa legislation requires the Department of Commerce to report to Congress within 60 days outlining policy changes that can be implemented within 30 days to address the continuing supply chain crisis.

The amendment would require the Commerce Department Secretary’s report to compare the efficiency of ports in the U.S. and Asia including labor agreements, terminal or dock space, trucking availability and more.



“This Administration can do far more than it has to solve the supply chain crisis that is impacting our nation every day,” said Issa. “My amendment is specifically crafted to emphasize the need for immediate solutions that will get our ports moving again with ships unloaded, product distributed, and shelves restocked.”



The full text of the amendment can be viewed here.