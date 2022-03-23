ISSA TESTIFIES BEFORE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE TO ADVANCE SAN DIEGO WATER PROJECTS

“Projects balance community needs, resource preservation”

East County News Service

March 23, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) – Congressman Darrell Issa testified earlier this month before the House of Representatives Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee in support of three San Diego area projects for which he has requested targeted federal funding.



“California has enduring water needs and I am proud to advocate for these essential local water projects before Congress today,” said Rep. Issa. “We have an enduring obligation to seek consensus solutions that balance the needs of our community and our commitment to be wise stewards of our precious natural resources. These projects do just that.”



Each of the local efforts is eligible for Army Corps of Engineers support under the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), bipartisan multi-year funding legislation to support wastewater, water treatment, environmental cleanup, navigation, flood control, and other programs. If included in the final bill of the full House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, each project will be further supported by state or local funds.



Background on the three projects requested by Congressman Issa:

The Padre Dam Municipal Water District is a key partner in the East County Advanced Water Purification Program. This collaborative program is helping to drought-proof San Diego County by providing a new source for drinking water and eliminate 15 million gallons per day of treated wastewater discharge. All told, this will support approximately 30 percent of the region’s drinking water demand.

The Escondido Creek Flood Control Project will help provide design and construction to manage stormwater, expand groundwater infiltration, improve water quality, and benefit more than 450 single- and multi-family homes along and around the creek that are currently paying for flood insurance.

The 50th Congressional District is home to more federally-recognized tribes than almost all other districts in the country – 18 tribal communities in total. The Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians is seeking approximately one mile of water distribution lines and approximately one mile of reclaimed water pipeline to better facilitate sewer processing and support groundwater recharge.





Additional information about the projects: https://issa.house.gov/media/in-the-news/water-resources-development-act-2022-requests