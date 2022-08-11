JACKIE HANSON’S ARTWORK FEATURES EAST COUNTY VISTAS

By Shiloh Ireland

August 11, 2022 (Lakeside) -- Jackie Hanson is a gifted artist and local Lakeside resident. I had the pleasure to interview her on August 7th at Trevi Hills Winery in Lakeside, where she has a showing of her paintings running through the month of August.

Hanson spent several years in the Northwest and made the transition later to Southern California. Later, she attended college in San Diego and majored in art. She said that after graduation, there just were not any teaching jobs in her field initially. In 2005, she began her serious endeavor in painting and attended Cuyamaca College for more art training. Previously, she was awarded a grant and taught mosaic art in the Lakeside Union School District.

I viewed her numerous oil paintings at the winery and asked her how she initiates a painting and how long it typically takes. She said she has excellent visual memory and incorporates that skill into her art. It takes several days to complete a portrait and many of her painting are from her extensive life experiences.

Animals are important themes along with people and agriculture in her paintings. One can see various paintings with horses and riders and with the cherished landscape where we spoke, including views of the San Vicente Reservoir visible from the artist’s home.

Hanson is a strong proponent of good land management in the community, including expanding local vineyards, wise water use and respect for the environment.

With her art, sometimes color or hue changes occur from her original project and with her work; she may have several paintings that she is creating simultaneously. She told this reporter that horses are her favorite subjects to paint. She often sketches them out initially, and she talked about her love of horses since she was a child.

When asked about her most challenging painting since 2005, Jackie told me that it was a figure she had completed but did not like it and completely redid the person in the original.

Jackie Hanson has numerous beautiful oil paintings available and one can commission a painting by her also. She can be reached at jackie4water@gmail.com or 619.977.0602. The paintings of hers featured at the winery are for sale.