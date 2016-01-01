Jacumba Bathhouse Bazaar Coming Sept. 6

East County News Service

Aug. 28, 2025 (Jacumba) -- The next first Saturday will once again be an evening for visitors and locals to shop, eat, drink and soak in the high desert.

The Jacumba Bathhouse is holding its next First Saturday bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 6 at 44450 Old Highway 80 at Jacumba Street.

The event near the Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel features vintage and used handcrafted goods, antiques, local art and native herbal remedies and collectible items.