JACUMBA BATHHOUSE BAZAAR FEB. 5TH AND EVERY FIRST SATURDAY

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service 

February 3, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – You’re invited to a Bathhouse Bazaar at 44450 Old Highway Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs. This Saturday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a Taco Love food truck on site, along with Pine Valley Honey.

Rock Your World, just back from Quartzite, will have lots of rocks, gems, and crystals. You can also shop for collectibles, vintage clothes, crafts, herbals, plants, artistry, hardware, tools and more.

You can also go swimming in a natural mineral water oasis.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon