JACUMBA BATHHOUSE BAZAAR FEB. 5TH AND EVERY FIRST SATURDAY

East County News Service

February 3, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – You’re invited to a Bathhouse Bazaar at 44450 Old Highway Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs. This Saturday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a Taco Love food truck on site, along with Pine Valley Honey.

Rock Your World, just back from Quartzite, will have lots of rocks, gems, and crystals. You can also shop for collectibles, vintage clothes, crafts, herbals, plants, artistry, hardware, tools and more.

You can also go swimming in a natural mineral water oasis.