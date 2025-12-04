Jacumba Bathhouse Bazaar: First Saturday in December

East Couny News Service

December 4, 2025 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- Jacumba Hot Springs, a scenic outpost in East County’s high desert region, hosts its monthly street bazaar this Saturday Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the site of its historic Old Bathhouse. About an hour’s drive from San Diego along I-8 and Old Highway 80, the oak and boulder-studded landscape attracts travelers to a region growing with activities and interest.