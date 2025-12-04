Jacumba Bathhouse Bazaar: First Saturday in December

East Couny News Service

 

December 4, 2025 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- Jacumba Hot Springs, a scenic outpost in East County’s high desert region, hosts its monthly street bazaar this Saturday Dec. 6 from  10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the site of its historic Old Bathhouse. About an hour’s drive from San Diego along I-8 and Old Highway 80, the oak and boulder-studded landscape attracts travelers to a region growing with activities and interest.

 

Since 2021, as part of a town revival project, the local vendors, artists, crafters and junk dealers  gather monthly, offering herbal and mushroom products, woodcraft, paintings, garden plants, jewelry, handcrafted knives, clothing and collectibles. 

 

 


