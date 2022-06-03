JACUMBA CRASH KILLS MEMBER OF U.S. NAVY, INJURES FOUR OTHERS

East County News Service

June 3, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) – Four women in the U.S. Navy were injured and a Navy man died in a solo vehicle crash in Jacumba Hot Springs this morning.

A Chevrolet Express Van traveling westbound on Interstate 8 near Carrizo Gorge around 9:55 a.m. veered off the roadway and down an embankment, striking a large boulder.

The man, who was in the middle rear passenger set, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Three of the women sustained major injuries and a fourth had moderate injury. All of the injured were transported to hospitals in San Diego.

Cause of the crash is under investigation. However, according to the California Highway Patrol, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be factors in the deadly crash

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.